Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,822,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $32,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 91,505 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Deutsche Bank raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.88. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.73 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 29,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $342,259.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 11,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $107,750.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,122.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,363. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

