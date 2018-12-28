Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $27.16 Million Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,076 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $27,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 72.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 13.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 50.0% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 84.7% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $558.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.23%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MAXIMUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $2,160,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,874 shares in the company, valued at $30,963,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $63,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,610. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

