Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 115,649 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,649 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $59.69 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

