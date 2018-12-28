Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Shares Gap Down to $8.02

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $8.02. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 8697048 shares changing hands.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 146.72%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after buying an additional 3,885,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after buying an additional 3,885,273 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,040,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,515 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,587,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

