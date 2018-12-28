Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.99. 1,674,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,672,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Specifically, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $30,620.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $311,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $912.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.11). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 390.65%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 12.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 691,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 75,589 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after acquiring an additional 53,266 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 39.4% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 24,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

