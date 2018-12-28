Cna Financial (CNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.49

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.49 and last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 2379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

In other news, EVP Larry A. Haefner sold 11,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $542,117.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,674.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cna Financial by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,368 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cna Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cna Financial by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 151,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cna Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

