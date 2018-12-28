Coeur Mining (CDE) Trading Down 5.8%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.42. 3,835,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,035,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $935.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 17,466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.