Coeur Mining (CDE) Trading Down 5.8%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.42. 3,835,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,035,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $935.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 17,466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

