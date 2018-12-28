Comparing AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (AGPYY) and Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS)

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) and Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR $7.64 billion 0.66 $961.69 million N/A N/A Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins $1.73 billion 0.42 $769.65 million $4.78 2.63

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins.

Volatility and Risk

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $6.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins 12.30% -3.70% -0.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR beats Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States. It also provides property management services in 69 cities in China, including a gross floor area of 78.34 million square meters serving approximately 1 million owners and residents. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings. Further, it provides solid waste treatment, environmental restoration, and water affairs services; and design consulting, landscape construction, and home decoration services, as well as engineering, procurement, construction, materials trading, intelligent community, tourism, advertising, marketing, housing inspection, and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in the consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

