Comparing Whitestone REIT (WSR) and Dynex Capital (DX)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 10.59% 4.08% 1.34% Dynex Capital 105.23% 13.92% 1.73%

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Whitestone REIT pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $125.96 million 3.92 $8.33 million $1.25 9.94 Dynex Capital $94.50 million 3.66 $33.89 million $0.73 7.93

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whitestone REIT. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Whitestone REIT and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 1 0 4 0 2.60 Dynex Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus target price of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 7.09%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Dynex Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

