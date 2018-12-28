Comparing Woodstock (WSFL) and MarketAxess (MKTX)

Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MarketAxess pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Woodstock does not pay a dividend. MarketAxess pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MarketAxess has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodstock and MarketAxess’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodstock $6.86 million 0.07 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A MarketAxess $397.47 million 19.47 $148.08 million $3.90 52.78

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Woodstock.

Risk and Volatility

Woodstock has a beta of -2.45, indicating that its share price is 345% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Woodstock and MarketAxess, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodstock 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 1 7 0 0 1.88

MarketAxess has a consensus price target of $209.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.77%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Woodstock.

Profitability

This table compares Woodstock and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodstock N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess 37.97% 29.40% 26.42%

Summary

MarketAxess beats Woodstock on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woodstock Company Profile

Woodstock Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides securities brokerage and investment banking services in the United States. It offers full service commission and fee-based money management services to individual and institutional investors. The company sells stocks, mutual funds, bonds, managed accounts, and other investment advisory and financial planning products and services through a network of independent contractor registered representatives to retail clients; and variable annuities and life insurance products through independent contractors and broker network to retail clients and consumers. It also provides investment supervisory services; and planning and consulting services in various financial services areas, such as financial planning, tax planning, benefits consulting, corporate 401(k)s, and other types of financial structures. It was formerly known as Woodstock Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Woodstock Holdings, Inc. in January 2010. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis. It also offers trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. In addition, the company, through its Trax division, offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, including trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

