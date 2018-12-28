Comparing XCel Brands (XELB) and ARC Group (ARCK)

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) and ARC Group (OTCMKTS:ARCK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of XCel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of XCel Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of ARC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XCel Brands and ARC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCel Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

XCel Brands currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 385.44%. Given XCel Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XCel Brands is more favorable than ARC Group.

Profitability

This table compares XCel Brands and ARC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCel Brands -27.30% 3.12% 2.28% ARC Group 5.70% -18.19% 3.06%

Volatility & Risk

XCel Brands has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XCel Brands and ARC Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCel Brands $31.71 million 0.59 -$10.12 million $0.09 11.44 ARC Group $4.45 million 2.00 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

ARC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XCel Brands.

Summary

XCel Brands beats ARC Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the Internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through isaacmizrahi.com; the Ripka brands through judithripka.com; and the C Wonder brands through cwonder.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

ARC Group Company Profile

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. As of August 21, 2018, the company operated 15 restaurants in Florida and 5 restaurants in Georgia under the brand name of Dick's Wings & Grill, as well as 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida. It offers a selection of chicken wings, chicken tenders, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, desserts, and other baked products, as well as craft beers and wines. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

