Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 2518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/concurrent-technologies-cnc-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-67-00.html.

About Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.