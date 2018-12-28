Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

CTWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an inline rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Connecticut Water Service from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Connecticut Water Service currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Connecticut Water Service alerts:

Connecticut Water Service stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Connecticut Water Service has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $70.30.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.30 million during the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.