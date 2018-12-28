Consolidated Graphics’ (CGX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Consolidated Graphics (NYSE:CGX) in a report released on Thursday morning. Raymond James currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an average rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Graphics in a report on Friday, November 16th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Graphics in a report on Monday, November 5th.

About Consolidated Graphics

Consolidated Graphics, Inc (CGX) is a provider of commercial printing and print-related services with 70 printing businesses located across 27 states, Toronto, and Prague. The Company’s services consist of print services, including electronic prepress, digital and offset printing, finishing, storage and delivery of printed documents, which are custom manufactured to the Company’s customers’ design specifications; fulfilment and mailing services for such printed materials, technology solutions that enable customers to procure and manage printed materials and/or design, procure, distribute, track and analyze results of printing-based marketing programs and activities, and multi-media capabilities allowing its customers to supplement the message of their printed materials through other media, such as the Internet, email, or text messaging.

