Continental (CTTAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Continental from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Continental has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Continental had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Continental will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

