ContractNet Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (CNET)

ContractNet (CURRENCY:CNET) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. ContractNet has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $272.00 worth of ContractNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContractNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, ContractNet has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContractNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.02370302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00151339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00204132 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025773 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025772 BTC.

ContractNet Coin Profile

ContractNet’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins. ContractNet’s official message board is medium.com/@contractnetlabs. ContractNet’s official Twitter account is @contractNetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContractNet’s official website is contractnet.com.

Buying and Selling ContractNet

ContractNet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContractNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContractNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContractNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContractNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContractNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.