Contrasting BRITVIC PLC/S (BTVCY) & Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) and BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BRITVIC PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRITVIC PLC/S pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and BRITVIC PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB 0 0 3 0 3.00 BRITVIC PLC/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and BRITVIC PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB $24.42 billion 1.25 $2.16 billion $6.03 14.11 BRITVIC PLC/S $2.02 billion 1.29 $157.57 million $1.50 13.17

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has higher revenue and earnings than BRITVIC PLC/S. BRITVIC PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRITVIC PLC/S has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and BRITVIC PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB 3.16% 4.59% 2.56% BRITVIC PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB beats BRITVIC PLC/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, and the United States under the OXXO and Big John names; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products in Mexico under the OXXO GAS name; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company engages in the production and distribution of coolers, commercial refrigeration equipment, and plastic cases, as well as food processing, preservation, and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 16,526 OXXO small-format stores in Mexico and Colombia, and 51 stores in Chile; 1,123 points of sale in Mexico, 882 in Chile, and 220 in Colombia; and 452 service stations in Mexico. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico.

About BRITVIC PLC/S

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water. The company's brand portfolio includes 7Up, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R White's, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade. In addition, the company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; wholesales soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers pension funding and financing services. It exports its products to approximately 50 countries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

