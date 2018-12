Contrasting BRP (DOOO) and T.J.T. (AXLE)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) and T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BRP alerts:

This table compares BRP and T.J.T.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $3.48 billion 0.72 $212.61 million $1.85 13.93 T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than T.J.T..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of BRP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BRP and T.J.T., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 0 7 0 3.00 T.J.T. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BRP pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. T.J.T. does not pay a dividend. BRP pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BRP and T.J.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 5.20% -103.25% 11.89% T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BRP beats T.J.T. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names. The company also provides parts, accessories, and clothing, as well as other services. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

T.J.T. Company Profile

T.J.T., Inc. engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. T.J.T., Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.