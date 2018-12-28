Contrasting Gogo (GOGO) & China Teletech (CNCT)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Gogo has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Teletech has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and China Teletech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -16.60% N/A -10.92% China Teletech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gogo and China Teletech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 5 1 0 2.00 China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 190.10%. Given Gogo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than China Teletech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gogo and China Teletech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $699.09 million 0.37 -$171.99 million ($2.17) -1.35 China Teletech $1.48 billion 0.00 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

China Teletech has higher revenue and earnings than Gogo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Gogo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include AVANCE, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

