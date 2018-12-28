Contrasting Protective Insurance (PTVCB) & EMC Insurance Group (EMCI)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

48.0% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of EMC Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of EMC Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Protective Insurance and EMC Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A EMC Insurance Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

EMC Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.24%. Given EMC Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMC Insurance Group is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Risk and Volatility

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMC Insurance Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. EMC Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. EMC Insurance Group pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EMC Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and EMC Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $371.23 million 0.66 $18.32 million N/A N/A EMC Insurance Group $652.29 million 1.04 $39.23 million $1.22 25.84

EMC Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and EMC Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance 1.59% -0.37% -0.11% EMC Insurance Group 5.84% 4.89% 1.70%

Summary

EMC Insurance Group beats Protective Insurance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workers' compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.