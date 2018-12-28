Contrasting Silicom (SILC) & NEC (NIPNF)

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) and NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silicom and NEC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 NEC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicom presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.89%. Given Silicom’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Silicom is more favorable than NEC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Silicom shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Silicom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silicom and NEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom 11.96% 10.56% 9.07% NEC 1.26% 3.50% 1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silicom and NEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom $125.69 million 2.03 $21.71 million N/A N/A NEC $25.69 billion 0.30 $412.83 million N/A N/A

NEC has higher revenue and earnings than Silicom.

Summary

Silicom beats NEC on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector and switching cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based packet processing cards; and compute blades. In addition, it offers customer premise equipment (CPE), vCPE or edge networking devices products for SD-WAN and NFV deployments; networking targeted appliances; and bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, and cloud and telco companies. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corporation engages in the integration of information technology (IT) and network technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Public, Enterprise, Telecom Carrier, and System Platform. The company provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing/cloud services; and system equipment. It also provides network infrastructure products, including core network products, mobile phone base stations, submarine systems comprising submarine cable and ocean observation systems, optical transmission systems, routers/switches, and mobile backhaul products, as well as telecom operations and management solutions, and other services/solutions. In addition, the company provides hardware products, such as servers, mainframes, supercomputers, storage products, business PCs, tablet devices, POS, ATMs, control equipment, wireless LAN routers, displays, and projectors; and software products that consist of integrated operation management, application servers, and security and database software. Further, it offers enterprise network solutions that include IP telephony systems, WAN/wireless access equipment, and LAN products; data center infrastructure services; and safety products, which include biometric solutions comprising face recognition and fingerprint identification, surveillance products, Smart energy products, and lighting equipment. Additionally, the company engages in the provision of IT services for retail sector; and manufacturing co-creation program activities. It primarily serves governments, governmental agencies, local governments, public institutions, financial institutions, and other organizations, as well as telecom carriers. The company was formerly known as Nippon Electric Company, Limited and changed its name to NEC Corporation in April 1983. NEC Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

