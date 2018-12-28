Contrasting Titan International (TWI) and China Precision Steel (CPSL)

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) and China Precision Steel (OTCMKTS:CPSL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan International and China Precision Steel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International $1.47 billion 0.20 -$60.04 million ($0.49) -10.12 China Precision Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Precision Steel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Titan International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Titan International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of China Precision Steel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Titan International pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. China Precision Steel does not pay a dividend. Titan International pays out -4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Titan International and China Precision Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan International 0 2 0 0 2.00 China Precision Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Titan International currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 197.38%.

Profitability

This table compares Titan International and China Precision Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International -1.06% 4.56% 1.07% China Precision Steel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Titan International beats China Precision Steel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. The company offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment; and off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment comprising skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. It also provides bias and light truck tires; and products for all-terrain vehicles, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as high-speed brakes. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and own distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Quincy, Illinois.

About China Precision Steel

China Precision Steel, Inc., a steel processing company, manufactures and sells cold-rolled precision steel products. It produces and sells precision cold-rolled steel products ranging from 7.5 mm to 0.03 mm. The company's steel products comprise cold-rolled and hard-rolled low carbon steel products for steel roofing, food packaging, dry batteries, electronic devices, and kitchen tools; cold-rolled and hard-rolled high carbon steel products for automobile parts and components, grinding pieces, saw blades, and weaving needles; and tailor made cold rolled steel products. It also provides heat treatment, and cutting and slitting services for medium and high-carbon hot-rolled steel strips not exceeding 7.5 mm thickness. The company sells its products to component manufacturers and directly to the end-users in the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Thailand, the Caribbean, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Turkey. China Precision Steel, Inc. is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

