Control4 Corp (CTRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Control4 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,894.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at $31,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $61,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $756,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Control4 during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Control4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Control4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Control4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Control4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,654. Control4 has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Control4 had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $71.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Control4’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Control4 will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

