Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Receives $285.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $282.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $294.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $252.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $216.47 and a fifty-two week high of $283.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The medical device company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $651.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.59 per share, for a total transaction of $84,073.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,953.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.