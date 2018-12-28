Core Laboratories (CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 68.00%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CLB opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $130.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

