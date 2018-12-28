Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.60 Million

Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce sales of $134.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.26 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $164.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $538.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.80 million to $582.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $563.86 million, with estimates ranging from $527.23 million to $590.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $100,172.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,147.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $49,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,115.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,441 shares of company stock valued at $340,218. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $211,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 865,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

