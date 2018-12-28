CounterPath (PATH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.46

Shares of CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74.

CounterPath Company Profile (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

