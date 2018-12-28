Covesting Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.06 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $6.06 million and $14,141.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00008806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.02344262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00152111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00200994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025774 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025782 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

