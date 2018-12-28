Credence Coin (CRDNC) Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges

Credence Coin (CURRENCY:CRDNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Credence Coin has a market capitalization of $20,076.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Credence Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credence Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Credence Coin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Credence Coin Profile

Credence Coin (CRDNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Credence Coin’s total supply is 9,227,006 coins and its circulating supply is 3,427,006 coins. Credence Coin’s official Twitter account is @credencecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credence Coin is credence-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Credence Coin

Credence Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credence Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credence Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credence Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

