Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Stake in Sogou Inc (SOGO)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 250,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 684.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 375,646 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Sogou by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth $1,469,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth $8,857,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sogou by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

SOGO opened at $5.57 on Friday. Sogou Inc has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sogou had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $276.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.19 million. Sogou’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sogou Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sogou Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

