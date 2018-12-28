Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,040 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,409,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,440,000 after purchasing an additional 202,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,755,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,529,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,992,000 after purchasing an additional 71,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,192 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.47.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 33.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

