Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,914 Shares of Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,452,000 after buying an additional 889,181 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,343,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,661,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xencor by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 107,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Xencor by 25.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Xencor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

