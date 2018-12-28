Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,893 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,841 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 61.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 49.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,335.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $32,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,081. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRQ opened at $29.52 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $960.62 million, a PE ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.96 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 23.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

