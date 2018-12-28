Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give JD.Com (JD) a $31.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy jd rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JD. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut JD.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on JD.Com from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $21.70 on Monday. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,170.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 46.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842,079 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in JD.Com by 454.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,369,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after buying an additional 7,680,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at about $268,795,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in JD.Com by 1,314.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,246,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,971,000 after buying an additional 5,804,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in JD.Com by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,535,000 after buying an additional 5,382,080 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

