Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Total (FP) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.90 ($75.47) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.09 ($71.03).

Get Total alerts:

Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.