Crew Energy Inc (CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.15 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Eight Capital raised shares of Crew Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

TSE CR traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$0.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$3.33.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

