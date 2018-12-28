Critical Analysis: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) versus American Caresource (GNOW)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) and American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and American Caresource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 11.71% 10.87% 5.07% American Caresource N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Caresource has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and American Caresource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. $20.09 billion 1.00 $1.45 billion $2.21 14.83 American Caresource $10.02 million 0.01 -$13.30 million N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than American Caresource.

Dividends

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Caresource does not pay a dividend. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of American Caresource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and American Caresource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 0 4 6 0 2.60 American Caresource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.30%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. is more favorable than American Caresource.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. beats American Caresource on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, hospitalist and intensivist, medical cost management, ambulatory surgery center, health plan, urgent care, physician nephrology and cardiology, and ambulant treatment services. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; and offers non-dialysis products, including acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. The company sells its products to clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 3,752 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 50 countries. The company has operations in Germany, the United States, and internationally. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About American Caresource

American CareSource Holdings, Inc. provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations. It owns and operates 13 urgent and primary care centers, including 2 in Georgia, 2 in Florida, 3 in Alabama, 4 in North Carolina, and 2 in Virginia. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

