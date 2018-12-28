Critical Analysis: Washington Federal (WAFD) & Simmons First National (SFNC)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Federal has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Washington Federal pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Washington Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 31.31% 10.22% 1.30% Simmons First National 22.55% 9.66% 1.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Federal and Simmons First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $651.16 million 3.24 $203.85 million $2.40 10.80 Simmons First National $533.77 million 4.09 $92.94 million $1.71 13.84

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Simmons First National. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Washington Federal and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 4 0 0 2.00 Simmons First National 0 2 2 0 2.50

Washington Federal presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.94%. Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.42%. Given Simmons First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Summary

Washington Federal beats Simmons First National on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also offers single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, home equity, and business loans. In addition, the company is involved insurance brokerage activities. As of September 30, 2017, it had 237 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 200 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

