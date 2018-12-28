Critical Comparison: HemaCare (HEMA) versus Catasys (CATS)

HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) and Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HemaCare and Catasys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HemaCare $16.25 million 7.19 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Catasys $7.72 million 19.34 -$13.60 million ($0.85) -10.88

HemaCare has higher revenue and earnings than Catasys.

Profitability

This table compares HemaCare and Catasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HemaCare N/A N/A N/A Catasys -122.75% -546.50% -231.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HemaCare and Catasys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HemaCare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Catasys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Catasys has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.16%. Given Catasys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catasys is more favorable than HemaCare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Catasys shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of HemaCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.8% of Catasys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

HemaCare has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Catasys has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

HemaCare Company Profile

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc. provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The company's OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.'s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

