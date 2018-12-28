Critical Comparison: L&L Energy (LLEN) vs. Foresight Energy (FELP)

L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) and Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L&L Energy and Foresight Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Foresight Energy $954.53 million 0.51 -$215.23 million N/A N/A

L&L Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Foresight Energy.

Profitability

This table compares L&L Energy and Foresight Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A Foresight Energy -9.62% -9.86% -2.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for L&L Energy and Foresight Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L&L Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Foresight Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Foresight Energy has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Foresight Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Foresight Energy is more favorable than L&L Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Foresight Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of L&L Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Foresight Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. L&L Energy does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

L&L Energy has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foresight Energy has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L&L Energy beats Foresight Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

L&L Energy Company Profile

L&L Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in production, processing, and sale of coal in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Coal Mining, Coal Wholesaling, and Coking Coal. It has the right to extract coal from five mines, including the DaPuAn mine and the SuTsong mine in Yunnan Province; and the WeiShe mine, LaShu mine, and LuoZhou mine in Guizhou Province in China. The company also operates two coal washing plants and three coal wholesale and distribution network in the southwest region of China. It serves customers in steel and electrical/utility industries. L&L Energy, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. It controls approximately 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The company sells its coal to electric utility and industrial companies. Foresight Energy GP LLC acts as a general partner for Foresight Energy LP. The company was formerly known as Foresight Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Foresight Energy LP in April 2014. Foresight Energy LP was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

