Critical Survey: ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) vs. Celcuity (CELC)

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELEKTA AB/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00

Celcuity has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.00%. Given Celcuity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than ELEKTA AB/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ELEKTA AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ELEKTA AB/ADR has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ELEKTA AB/ADR and Celcuity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELEKTA AB/ADR $1.37 billion 3.17 $132.53 million $0.35 33.53 Celcuity N/A N/A -$6.25 million ($0.78) -30.14

ELEKTA AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ELEKTA AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ELEKTA AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Celcuity does not pay a dividend. ELEKTA AB/ADR pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ELEKTA AB/ADR and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELEKTA AB/ADR 10.62% 17.84% 6.00% Celcuity N/A -24.34% -23.67%

Summary

ELEKTA AB/ADR beats Celcuity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT. It also provides personalized imaging tools; automation and integration systems; beam shaping solutions; patient positioning and immobilization solutions; and radiotherapy treatment planning systems. In addition, the company offers radiosurgery systems under the Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, and Elekta Axesse names; Leksell GammaPlan, a treatment planning software; and Elekta Unity, a magnetic resonance radiation therapy solution. Further, it provides care management software, such as MOSAIQ Radiation Oncology and MOSAIQ Medical Oncology; MOSAIQ IQ Scripts, a workflow automation and customization tool; Patient Engagement, a patient communication tool; MOSAIQ Evaluate, a plan management and dose review solution; MOSAIQ Locate, a stereotactic localization solution; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data management solution. Additionally, the company offers Flexitron, a remote after loading platform; microSelectron, a digital pulsed dose rate platform; Esteya, an electronic brachytherapy for treating skin cancer; Oncentra Brachy, a treatment planning software; real-time prostate solutions; and gynecological brachytherapy, bronchus and esophagus, breast, prostate, rectum and bladder, and skin applicators, as well as brachytherapy needles and flexible implant tubes. It also provides Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for neuroimaging and treatment; Elekta Neuromag TRIUX, a magnetoencephalography system; Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery; and proton therapy components. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

