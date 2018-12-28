CSI Compressco (CCLP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of CCLP opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 161,467 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,275,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 179,760 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

