Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett Buys 19,647 Shares of Stock

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett acquired 19,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $84,285.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $4.71 on Friday. Cue Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,024,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,333 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate includes CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to human papilloma virus related cancers.

