Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $22.75 price target on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $553.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $240,793.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 266,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

