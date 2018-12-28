DAEX (DAX) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $700,251.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.23 or 0.12211619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000257 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00028497 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.