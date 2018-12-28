Databits Price Hits $0.0614 on Major Exchanges (DTB)

Databits (CURRENCY:DTB) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Databits has a market cap of $1.40 million and $239.00 worth of Databits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Databits has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Databits token can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00001573 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Tux Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.02360683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00149508 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00199912 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025919 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Databits Token Profile

Databits was first traded on January 19th, 2017. Databits’ total supply is 22,747,809 tokens. Databits’ official Twitter account is @AugmentorsGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Databits’ official website is www.augmentorsgame.com.

Buying and Selling Databits

Databits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databits using one of the exchanges listed above.

