Datametrex AI (DM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 154000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price objective on shares of Datametrex AI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

