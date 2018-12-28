Davita Inc (DVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. Davita has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Davita will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Davita during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Davita by 247.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Davita during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Davita by 96.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Davita during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

