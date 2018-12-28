Debenhams (DEB) Shares Up 4.5%

Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) shares shot up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.59 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06). 6,946,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 3,850,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.26 ($0.06).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Debenhams in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Debenhams in a report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Debenhams in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 21.46 ($0.28).

In other news, insider Sergio Bucher acquired 1,192,819 shares of Debenhams stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £95,425.52 ($124,690.34).

About Debenhams (LON:DEB)

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others.

