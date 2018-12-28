Delizia Trading 49.7% Lower This Week (DELIZ)

Delizia (CURRENCY:DELIZ) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Delizia has a total market cap of $0.00 and $18.00 worth of Delizia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delizia coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Delizia has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00033397 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Delizia Coin Profile

Delizia (CRYPTO:DELIZ) is a coin. Delizia’s total supply is 283,519 coins. The official website for Delizia is www.deliziaproject.com. Delizia’s official Twitter account is @DeliziaCoin.

Buying and Selling Delizia

Delizia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delizia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delizia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delizia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

